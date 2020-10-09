A Friday feast at Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris

He’s gained a major fanbase on social media, with nearly five million followers on Instagram anxiously awaiting new comic sketches starring “TiTi.” But Kwalon Rogers (also known as Blameitonkway) isn’t just an comedian and actor – he’s also a restaurant owner. And where there’s food…there’s the Good Day Atlanta feature team!

We spent the morning with Kway and the team at Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris, one of a few current Krab Queenz locations in the United States. Since opening in Atlanta last year, Krab Queenz has also amassed quite a fanbase (with nearly 67,000 followers on IG!) thanks to its over-the-top menu of seafood, sandwiches, specialty plates and – of course -- daiquiris.

Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris is located at 529 Peachtree Street NE in Downtown Atlanta (the space once occupied by Gladys Knight’s Chicken & Waffles); right now, the restaurant is offering dine-in service as well as mobile ordering.

For more information, click over to the restaurant’s Facebook page here.