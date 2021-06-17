13 injured, 1 dead in Surprise shooting spree; suspect in custody

Officials with Banner Health say 13 people have been injured in a series of reported drive-by shootings in Surprise.

Four people were shot, and one of those victims has died.

There were eight different shooting scenes, and the spree occurred over the course of 1.5 hours, Peoria Police say.

According to the Peoria Police Department, the suspect, identified only as an adult male, was taken into custody in Surprise in connection to the shootings, which happened on Thursday afternoon.

The Surprise Police Department tweeted earlier that a suspect was on the loose following a shooting near 115th Avenue and Bell Road.

"Suspect at large – possibly driving a white VW Tiguan," the department tweeted on June 17.

Scene of a shooting in Surprise

Road closures

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 is closed at US 60 due to a law enforcement investigation, but officials have not said whether this was connected to the shootings.

Bell Road is closed at 114th Avenue and El Mirage.







This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

