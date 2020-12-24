Expand / Collapse search
7-year-old girl wounded in Georgia road rage shooting

 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Savannah police have arrested a woman in a road rage shooting that wounded a 7-year-old girl riding in a backseat.

Shyterria Shaquan Steward, 24, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty to children in the shooting Wednesday, police said. A police spokeswoman said she did not have information about whether Steward had an attorney.

The girl’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was in stable condition at a hospital.

Police learned of the shooting when a woman called 911 and said she was heading to a hospital with her 7-year-old daughter, who had been shot.

Steward had tried to move her vehicle from a turn lane, but the driver of the vehicle with the girl, a 6-year old child and another adult didn’t allow that. That angered Steward, and she followed the vehicle and shot at it, according to police.

Steward was arrested and booked into Chatham County Jail later the same day.

