7 victims in reported active shooter situation at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

Authorities Thursday were responding to reports of an active shooter situation at a high school in Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

L.A. County Fire initially reported that there were at least seven victims. Shortly after 9 a.m., they revised that number stating that six patients were transported to area hospitals. Their ages and genders are unknown.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to Saugus High School around 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. The school is located at 21900 Centurion Way in Santa Clarita, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Investigators were searching for an Asian male suspect wearing black clothing. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the suspect was believed to be a student.

"We believe at this time that there is only one suspect but we are actively investigating and following all leads," SVC Sheriff said.

The school was placed on immediate lockdown and law enforcement officers were working to clear each classroom individually.

Advertisement

SkyFOX shared aerial footage of two people being taken to the hospital by parademics on stretchers.

Officials at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia said they were treating a total of four patients from Saugus High School. One female and two males were in critical condition, while another male is listed in good condition.

Neighboring elementary schools Rosedell and Highland Elementary were being placed on locked down.

Additionally, just before 8:30 a.m. SVC Sheriff tweeted that all schools in the William S Hart School District were placed on lockdown as a precaution. At 9:10 a.m., the lockdowns were lifted at all schools within the district except for Saugus High School

and Arroyo Seco Junior High.

A short time later, all schools in the neighboring Castaic Union School District were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita was being used as a reunification location for parents. The City of Santa Clarita asked the public, "If you do not need to get to Central Park, please avoid the area. Traffic into the park for reunification is jammed, so it will take some time to get through."

The public was asked to avoid the area as authorities canvassed the area for the suspect.

"If you live in a neighborhood anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911," SVC Sheriff warned in a tweet.

Judson P. Deere, Special Assistant to President Donald Trump, said that the President is "monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA. The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."

Additional details were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.