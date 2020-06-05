60-year-old man is dead after shooting in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are working to understand the circumstances around a fatal shooting that left a 60-year-old man dead overnight in southwest Atlanta.

Officers blocked off the 1200 block of Lorenzo Drive early Friday morning for several hours, as detectives sifted through evidence on the residential street. FOX 5 was there as police cleared the scene around 4 a.m.

We've learned the 60-year-old man lived with his sister, who is confined to a wheelchair, and her caregiver. Investigators say the 60-year-old died from a gunshot wound but are not able to provide any information on possible suspects or a motive in the fatal shooting.