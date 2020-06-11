6-month-old Clarkston boy found safe, father on the run

article

Police in Clarkston say they have safely recovered the 6-month-old boy who was the subject of an early Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System, but that his father, who police say abducted him after stabbing the boy's mother, is still on the run.

Noah Singleton was dropped off with a family member in Conyers, police tell FOX 5 just after 9 p.m. He was safe and unharmed, police say.

Authorities say his non-custodial father, 24-year-old Emmanuel Elijah Singleton is still on the run and the early vehicle that was part of the alert has not been recovered. That vehicle is described by police as being a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with Georgia license plate RVD6200. The vehicle has tinted windows.

Police released this photo of the car believed to be connected to an Amber Alert out of Clarkston, Georgia on June 11, 2020. (Clarkston Police Department)

Police describe Emmanuel Singleton as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds with medium to long brown hair, and brown eyes.

Emmanuel Elijah Singleton (Clarkston Police Department)

Clarkston police say this all started when officers were called out to the Silver Oaks Apartments on Brockett Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a domestic dispute call. Officers arrived to find the mother sitting down, suffering from stab wounds to her face, back, shoulder, and neck. She was rushed to an area hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Noah Singleton (Clarkston Police Department)

Police said the child’s non-custodial father took the infant and the mother’s car. They were last seen heading northbound on Brocket Road and may have then headed eastbound on the Stone Mountain Freeway.

The father has active warrants on charges of aggravated assault, theft by taking motor vehicle, and kidnapping. The vehicle has also been listed as stolen.

Anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.