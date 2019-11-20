5th Democratic debate in Atlanta underway; Trump impeachment leads discussion

The fifth Democratic debate is underway with 10 candidates lined up next to each other onstage in Atlanta on Wednesday, with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump leading off the discussion.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed money in politics, saying that ambassadorships should not be for sale.

She was referring to current E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said that Trump is the most corrupt president in modern history. "We simply cannot be consumed by Donald Trump," Sanders said.

The debate stage is prepared for the upcoming Democratic Presidential Debate hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 19, 2019. - The debate is scheduled for November 20.

Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg said that "we are absolutely going to confront this president" over his conduct.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, businessman Andrew Yang, and billionaire Tom Steyer also took the stage.