SpaceX's Crew-1 manned mission to ISS delayed until Sunday

SpaceX's Crew-1 team will have to wait another day for their historic mission. On Friday afternoon, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that the mission was delayed until Sunday.

Bridenstine said in the tweet, "Due to onshore winds and recovery operations, NASA and SpaceX are targeting launch of the Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the Space Station at 7:27 p.m. (EST) Sunday..."

The launch was supposed to happen on Saturday.

It would have been back-to-back launches out of the Space Coast.

On Friday, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) is expected to send up an Atlas V rocket on, carrying a classified spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:24 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

This will be 141st mission for United Launch Alliance and the 29th for the NRO.

Sunday's Falcon 9 launch will carry four astronauts into space.

It will be the second crewed flight for SpaceX and marks the first time the mission is considered "operational."

FOX 35 News spoke with one of the NASA astronaut trainers about what it was like for the crew to prepare for the G-force pressure.

“So everyone’s been able to handle it really well. We haven’t had anyone get sick, and all of the astronauts come away from it feeling like they’re that much more prepared for launch day," said NASA trainer Samantha Testa.

Three Americans and one Japanese astronaut are heading to the International Space Station for a 6-month stay.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts will join the Expedition 64 crew of Commander Sergey Ryzhikov, and Flight Engineers Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.

This will increase the regular crew size of the space station’s expedition missions from six to seven astronauts, adding to the amount of crew time available for research.

Soon, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi will be added to the elite list of NASA astronauts using SpaceX to reach low earth orbit.

Another reason to celebrate this mission: Walker will be the first female astronaut to lift off from American soil since the shuttle mission ended.

