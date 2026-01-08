4 Georgia men arrested for breaking into Cleveland Browns' quarterback's home

article

The Brief Shedeur Sanders’ home was burglarized during a game, with about $200,000 stolen. Three Atlanta-area suspects were arrested in Georgia; a fourth remains at large. Authorities say the suspects may be part of a broader ring targeting high-profile athletes.



Four men from Georgia have been charged in connection with a burglary at the Ohio home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, where investigators say about $200,000 worth of property was stolen while the player was in a game, according to Cleveland19.com.

What we know:

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said three suspects — Jarvet Myrick, Deandrez Jackson, and Maurice Taylor — were arrested in Georgia and are in custody. Authorities said the men include two accused burglars and a getaway driver. A fourth suspect, identified as Carlos Deanthony Morris, remains at large and is wanted on an active warrant.

Investigators said the burglary happened Nov. 16, 2025, at Sanders’ home in Granger Township while the Browns were playing the Baltimore Ravens. Surveillance video showed masked suspects entering the home and leaving less than 15 minutes later.

Authorities said the suspects used a stolen Enterprise rental car and are believed to target wealthy victims, possibly with direction from a higher-level organizer. The suspects are awaiting extradition to Ohio and also face unrelated charges in Georgia.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out directly to the sheriff's office for additional information.