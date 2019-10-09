3 suspects identified in deadly Mall at Stonecrest shooting

DeKalb County police are searching for three suspects in the murder of a man in the Mall at Stonecrest's parking lot.

Officials say Taron Williams, Trayvon Williams, and Jermel Campbell are wanted for the shooting death of Kevin Downer on Sept. 29.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

According to police, on Sunday night some kind of altercation took place in the courtyard between the New Vision Movie Theater entrance and the Round1 arcade and bowling alley. During the fight, police say the suspects fired multiple rounds and Downer was shot.

Paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wednesday, officials issued murder warrants for the three suspects. Officials have not yet released information on how police connected the three men to the shooting.

If you have any info that can lead to their arrest, please call the DeKalb County Police Department or Crimestoppers.