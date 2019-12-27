3 people shot in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting, then showed up at two different locations Thursday night.

Officers were called to 172 Polar Rock Road around 10:30 pm, where they found one male and one female suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Authorities were then called to the 2100 block of Lang Drive, a short distance from Polar Rock Road, and found a male suffering for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that all three were shot at the home on Polar Rock Road after an altercation between family members. Police say it is still unclear who actually did the shooting.

All three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and were expected to recover.