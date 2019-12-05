3 on board downed National Guard Black Hawk helicopter near Kimball, Minn.

article

The Minnesota National Guard says a Black Hawk helicopter with three people on board crashed near Kimball, Minn. Thursday afternoon.

Minnesota National Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens said the helicopter went missing after a mayday call nine minutes after taking off at 1:55 p.m Thursday from the St. Cloud airport. The National Guard lost contact with the aircraft officially at 2:05 p.m.

The UH-60 Black Hawk was conducting a maintenance test flight from the St. Cloud airport.

Emergency crews were seen from Sky FOX 9 responding to a wooded area on a farm near Kimball, Minn. Thursday afternoon.

"Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our Guardsmen and our thoughts are with our soldiers and their families at this time," said Heusdens.

Governor Tim Walz is aware the Minnesota National Guard lost contact with one of its helicopters. The Governor's office said he is in communication with the National Guard and is at the Capitol to monitor the situation.

The Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the report of the downed aircraft. Firefighters from St. Paul Fire Department have also been deployed in support of the MART team.

Gov. Tim Walz postponed the state's annual tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Thursday evening after the news broke.

This is a developing story that will be updated as FOX 9 learns new information.