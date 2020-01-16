3 arrested in Floyd County police investigation

Three people were arrested in three different counties as part of an investigation initiated by the Floyd County Police Department.

SKYFOX 5 flew over a home on Mill Grove Terrace in Dacula on Thursday. That's where authorities confirm they arrested a 19-year-old on a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder and gang activity.

The FBI assisted Floyd County police.

Two others were arrested as part of the same investigation.

A 21-year-old from Floyd County and a 25-year-old from Dalton.

Police say they plan to release more information Friday.