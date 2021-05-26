2 wanted for Lyft passenger shooting in Atlanta arrested in Philadelphia

article

Two people wanted in connection to the shooting that took place in a Lyft ride last week were taken into custody in Atlanta.

Paris Carter, 22, and Raylene McDaniels, 24, were taken into custody in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Both were charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, and hijacking a motor vehicle. Carter faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Officers were called out to Cleveland Avenue, just under I-85 for a reported shooting last Thursday. Atlanta police spoke with the Lyft driver who said he picked up two men and a woman. He told police the man in the back shot the man sitting in the front passenger seat. The man and the woman in the back then ran across the highway

A passerby stopped and took the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not available Wednesday.

No word on when the pair will be brought back to Georgia to face those charges.

