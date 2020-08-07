2 students suspended after sharing viral photo of crowded Paulding County school

A viral photo of students at North Paulding High School has sparked national outrage.

In the image, dozens of students were seen in a crowded hallway with many of them not wearing masks.

The controversial picture has gone viral nationwide, as millions head back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) said the Paulding County school district suspended two students for sharing the picture online and threatened others not to do the same.

"We share the outrage expressed by people across the country at these wrongful suspensions, and urge the school district to immediately reverse and remove them from the students' records," the SPLC said. "Children do not waive their constitutional rights in school, and the district abused its discretion in suspending these students."