2 skydivers injured after parachute failed to deploy in Waller County

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

WALLER, Texas - Two people are hospitalized in Waller, just northeast of Houston, Saturday after their parachutes failed to deploy mid-jump. 

Based on preliminary information from Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, it happened around 12:15 p.m. at Skydive Houston in the 15500 block of Plain View Dr. That's where the sheriff says an unidentified man, the skydiving instructor, and the customer, an unidentified woman did a tandem jump, but their parachutes failed to deploy. 

Officials say both are in serious condition and were rushed to the hospital. 

No other information was made available, as of this writing. 

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 