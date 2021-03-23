Expand / Collapse search

2 shot outside Cumberland Mall, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Vinings
Police investigate a shooting outside Cumberland Mall in Cobb County on March 23, 2021. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Cobb County police are investigating after two people were shot outside of Cumberland Mall early Tuesday evening.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known, but investigators believe it was a shootout between two groups.

Police said one person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the other was injured in the foot.

Police investigate a shooting outside Cumberland Mall in Cobb County on March 23, 2021. (FOX 5)

Police said at least two vehicles fled the scene. A description of the vehicles and those inside were not immediately available.

The mall was placed on lockdown for a brief period until police secured the area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

