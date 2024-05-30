1 Minneapolis officer killed, 2 civilians dead after shooting: sources

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 9 that one Minneapolis police officer has died and two other people are dead after a gunman opened fire in a neighborhood south of downtown.

In total, FOX 9 is told six people were shot during the incident: two officers and four citizens. Minneapolis police have confirmed two officers and at least four civilians were injured in the situation but nothing further at this point.

Police have swarmed the area of Blaisdell Avenue and 22nd Avenue for the shooting. As of 7:30 p.m., things seemed to have calmed down some.

At West Franklin Avenue and Blaisdell, officers have blocked the street with multiple squads. SWAT vehicles and ambulances have also been spotted in the area. A crowd of onlookers had also gathered at the blocked intersection.

Governor Walz says Minnesota State Patrol is helping local police with the situation. ATF agents are also assisting with the situation.

Away from the scene, first responders have also gathered at Hennepin County Medical Center where the two officers were transported.

FOX 9 will update this story as more information is made available.