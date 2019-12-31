2 men found shot to death on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting after two men were found dead in a car on a busy Atlanta street early Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police confirmed to FOX 5 that they were called to the 2500 block of Lenox Road near the Interstate 85 exit and Buford Highway after reports of a shooting around 4:30.

When they got to the scene, police say they found two men, described to be in their 20's, dead from gunshot wounds inside a red Kia Sorento. Police have not identified either victim.

Multiple homicide investigators and an ambulance are on the scene, with an area under the I-85 overpass being blocked off. More than 33 evidence markers have been placed on the scene.

Investigators have not determined a motive or identified any suspects in the shooting but said it appeared to be targeted. They think that the vehicle was traveling through the intersection of Buford Highway and Lenox Road when the shooting happened and that the SUV rolled back onto the sidewalk.

The heavy police response has shut down parts of Lenox Road between Buford Highway and I-85. Travelers should expect delays in the area.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Atlanta police.