2 men arrested in Monroe County with drugs, stolen guns in car

In the early morning hours of May 3, a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on GA 401 South near mile marker 190, resulting in the arrest of two individuals for multiple charges.

During the traffic stop, the deputy discovered that the driver, identified as 30-year-old Byron Demeritte of Atlanta, did not have a valid driver’s license. While speaking with Demeritte, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. Upon the arrival of backup, both the driver and passenger were asked to exit the vehicle. However, the passenger, identified as 22-year-old Darriyo Saunders of Atlanta, attempted to return to the vehicle to grab a backpack but was prevented by the Deputies.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered six handguns, marijuana, and ecstasy. Three of the handguns were reported stolen. At this point, Saunders ran from the deputies, while Demeritte was taken into custody and secured in a patrol vehicle.

Darriyo Saunders and Byron Demeritte

After a thorough search, the deputies located Saunders inside a nearby Walmart located on North Lee Street, where he was arrested without incident.

Demeritte was charged with driving without a license, trafficking ecstasy, 6 counts of possession of firearm during commission of felony, 3 counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and Possession of a dangerous weapon. Saunders was charged with Trafficking ecstasy, 6 counts of possession of firearm during commission of felony, 3 counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction, and Possession of a dangerous weapon.

Both individuals were transported to the Monroe County Jail where they remain in custody.