2 Fulton County deputies killed in crash on I-20
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. - Two Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputies died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 20.
The wreck happened around 11 a.m. near Exit 190 on I-20 eastbound, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
Officials say the crash involved a law enforcement vehicle from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and a tractor-trailer.
The sheriff's office has not released the identities of the deputies or the cause of the crash. The status of the driver of the tractor-trailer is also unknown.
The crash blocked all lanes of I-20 eastbound.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the Georgia State Patrol would be taking the lead on the investigation into the wreck.
