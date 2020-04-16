17 bodies found piled up in nursing home, report says

article

Seventeen bodies were reportedly discovered jammed into a nursing home morgue in Andover, New Jersey during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police were tipped off to the bodies being improperly stored at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, reported the New York Times.

The bodies were stored in the morgue that was intended for four bodies.

“They were just overwhelmed by the number of people who were expiring,” Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson told the Times.

The bodies were found on Easter Sunday and the following Monday. There have been at least 68 recent deaths at the facility including, including two nurses.

In Paramus, at least 24 people have died at the New Jersey Veterans Home and at least 75 residents have tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.

>CORONAVIRUS DEVASTATES NURSING HOMES

As of April 12, there were at least 2,646 deaths, up from about 450 deaths nearly two weeks ago.

But the true toll among the 1 million mostly frail and elderly people who live in such facilities is likely much higher, experts say, because most state counts don’t include those who died without ever being tested for COVID-19.

With the Associated Press

>MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE