'Water boy' shot on I-285 ramp in College Park, police say

A teenager was shot multiple times while selling water along I-285 Thursday afternoon in College Park, police said.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old male was shot a total of four times while he and two others were selling bottled water at the on ramp to Old National Highway from I-285 West.

Two of the gunshots struck the teen in the hand, while the other two shots hit his leg, police said. No word on his condition.

Police did not immediately release the victim's name.

Authorities did not say if any suspects were in custody.

