15-year-old missing in Clayton County after fight with family

The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old boy who ran away after a confrontation with his family members.

Police say that Xavier Winfrey snuck into his home through a window late at night on May 18. He was confronted by family members and there was a physical altercation. During the incident, he struck one of his siblings and then ran away.

Winfrey has been diagnosed with AD/HD, Schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and manic depression but does not take medication.

He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black Crocs.

Anyone with information about Winfrey should contact CCPD at 770-477-3550 ext. 8.