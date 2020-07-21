14 people shot on Chicago’s South Side after funeral, police say

At least 14 people were injured in a shooting Tuesday outside of a funeral home in Gresham on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. as a group of people left a funeral in the 1000 block of West 79th Street, First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said. Rhodes Funeral Services is located on that block.

People in a black vehicle opened fire on the group as they left the funeral, Carter said. At least one of the funeral attendees started shooting back, and 60 shell casings were found at the scene.

The vehicle crashed after speeding away from the scene, Carter said, and the occupants fled.

Fourteen adults were being treated at five area hospitals, Carter said. Police said their conditions were unknown, while Chicago fire officials said at least 11 of them were listed in serious-to-critical condition.

Advertisement

Police are questioning a person of interest, Carter said.

Arnita Geder and Kenneth Hughes said they heard gunshots while in their home watching television, adding that they came outside to find bodies that were shot up and “laying everywhere.”

“We thought it was a war out here,” Geder told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s ridiculous all the shooting that’s going on out here, it really has to stop.”

A squad car was assigned to monitor the funeral as a precaution because of the sizable number of mourners attending, Carter said, adding that he was unaware of any warnings from community activists that trouble at the funeral was imminent. Authorities didn’t say who the victims were mourning.

“The district commander took every precaution that he could,” Carter said.

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime.

Associated Press contributed to this report.