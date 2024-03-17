Expand / Collapse search
1 person shot during robbery near 10th Street, Howell Mill Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Man shot during West Midtown Atlanta robbery

A man was shot twice during a robbery Sunday on Howell Mill Road in West Midtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA - At least one person was shot during an early morning robbery near a popular restaurant near 10th Street and Howell Mill Road.

According to Atlanta Police, a man was shot. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is reportedly stable.

Police say there were two assailants, both dressed in all black and wearing ski masks.

At this time, it appears there have been no arrests.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.