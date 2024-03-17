1 person shot during robbery near 10th Street, Howell Mill Road

At least one person was shot during an early morning robbery near a popular restaurant near 10th Street and Howell Mill Road.

According to Atlanta Police, a man was shot. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is reportedly stable.

Police say there were two assailants, both dressed in all black and wearing ski masks.

At this time, it appears there have been no arrests.

This story is developing. Check back for details.