1 dead after shooting near American Deli and Shell gas station in SE Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a SE Atlanta restaurant, located near I-20.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. along the 300 block of Hill Street SE, near the American Deli restaurant and Shell gas station. Atlanta police say the victim, a male, suffered a gunshot wound. Officers attempted CPR at the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead by first responders.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene where police have the restaurant and gas station parking lots partially taped off with crime scene tape. Officers could be seen canvassing the area.

Atlanta police investigating deadly shooting near American Deli restaurant on Hill Street

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.

APD has not said if they have a suspect in custody.

The circumstances of the shooting were still under investigation.

