1 killed, several injured in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola; gunman dead

Authorities say an active shooter is dead after opening fire on multiple people Friday morning at a naval air station in Florida — killing at least one person and leaving others injured.

Jason Bortz, a spokesman for Naval Air Station Pensacola, told the Pensacola News Journal that an active shooter was reported sometime around 7 a.m. local time.

“Active shooter is deceased. One additional fatality has been confirmed,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement. “Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals.”

The newspaper reported a “heavy law enforcement presence” at the base. “Several” military ambulances and medical helicopters responded to the scene, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Five people have been taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, said hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers.

NAS Pensacola said on Facebook that both gates were secured due to the reports.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his office was monitoring the shooting and offering its “full support” to law enforcement.

