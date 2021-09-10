1 dead in shooting at Buckhead shopping plaza, police say

article

Atlanta police are investigating after a person was shot to death at a shopping center in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Police Department said investigators are at the scene at 2359 Peachtree Road where Peachtree Battle Promenade is located.

Atlanta police said the shooting began at Treehouse Restaurant and Pub on 7 Kings Circle. Police found a man there who was also apparently shot. Police said he was alert and breathing at last check.

Some police at the scene were focused on a black car in the parking lot of the shopping center. The area was taped off.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at Peachtree Battle Promenade in Buckhead. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Some investigators were walking inside a nearby Publix while a row of police cars was parked outside at a shopping strip nearby.

A section of the parking lot was taped off at Peachtree Battle Promenade in Buckhead during a shooting investigation. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

