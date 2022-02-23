1 dead in San Francisco homeless encampment overpass fire

One person is dead and three others are in critical condition Wednesday morning after a fire in an overpass at a homeless encampment in San Francisco.

The fire broke out in a confined space just after midnight inside an onramp at the Bosworth Street onramp to southbound Interstate 280.

Initially three adults were rescued – all of them in critical condition. But it took firefighters more than two hours to rescue the fourth person. They say they performed life-saving measures on them, but one of the four people has since died.

The fire had three elements for firefighters to overcome. It was a wild land fire, structure fire, and required a rescue in a confined space once firefighters learned there was a homeless encampment inside the overpass.

"Originally the team arrived on scene and found a wild land fire. And during fighting the wild land fire, they heard a call for help and discovered that there were four people up inside of the overpass," said Battalion Chief Patrick D'Arcy.

(Twitter, SFFDPIO)

(Twitter, SFFDPIO)

Advertisement