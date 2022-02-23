Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in San Francisco homeless encampment overpass fire

By Amanda Quintana
The San Francisco Fire Department reports that one person died and three others were critically injured early Wednesday near the city's Glen Park neighborhood.

SAN FRANCISCO - One person is dead and three others are in critical condition Wednesday morning after a fire in an overpass at a homeless encampment in San Francisco. 

The fire broke out in a confined space just after midnight inside an onramp at the Bosworth Street onramp to southbound Interstate 280.

Initially three adults were rescued – all of them in critical condition. But it took firefighters more than two hours to rescue the fourth person. They say they performed life-saving measures on them, but one of the four people has since died.

The fire had three elements for firefighters to overcome. It was a wild land fire, structure fire, and required a rescue in a confined space once firefighters learned there was a homeless encampment inside the overpass.

"Originally the team arrived on scene and found a wild land fire. And during fighting the wild land fire, they heard a call for help and discovered that there were four people up inside of the overpass," said Battalion Chief Patrick D'Arcy.

