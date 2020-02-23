1 dead in Coweta County mobile home fire

One person is dead after a fire at a mobile home in Coweta County.

Coweta County Fire said that they were called to the home on the 200 block of Shell Road in Palmetto at 8:33 Saturday night.

Officials say it took nearly 20 firefighters about an hour to control the flames.

While working, crews discovered a man's body inside the home.

Officials have not identified the victim, but say they are working to track down the man's family.

The mobile home was completely destroyed, but no other structures were damaged.

Investigators are also working to figure out what caused the fire.