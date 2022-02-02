1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in west central Georgia

The Zebulon Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another hospitalized.

According to investigators, around 11:30 on December 16 a male victim was fatally shot at 701 Thomaston Street. A second individual was suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The second victim was treated at a hospital and later released, officials confirmed.

Authorities said they have "identified all parties involved". No names have been released.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Zebulon Police Department at 770-567-8441.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE