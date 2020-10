article

One person was killed and another taken to the hospital following a shooting in Henry County.

Henry County police were called around 6 p.m. Monday to the area of Rock Island Lane in Ellenwood for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they said they found two people who had been shot.

FOX 5 viewer photo

One of the victims passed away. The other was taken to Atlanta Medical Center.

No arrests have been made.