Rain won't dampen importance of Game of the Week

Field conditions could play a big role in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week when Trinity Christian (6-1) travels to Hosykn Stadium to play undefeated Holy Innocents (7-0).

"Like I told the kids. If you're gonna fight in the North Atlantic, you better train in the North Atlantic," said Golden Bears head coach Todd Winter.

Holy Innocents spent practice time trying to handle wet footballs in preparation for as much as an inch of rainfall expected in the metro area Friday night. The Golden Bears run a well-oiled triple option offense that has only turned the ball over once in 2019. When Holy Innocents gains possession, they have converted a first down 85 percent of the time. They're also one of the least penalized teams in Georgia, committing just over two infractions per game.

Trinity Christian comes in a decided underdog, with a young team that will face a stiff test against Holy Innocents' 220-pound battering ram of a running back, Michael Cox, who has fumbled only once in over 500 carries since his sophomore season at Holy Innocents.

Holy Innocents running back Michael Cox scores a touchdown against Wesleyan

"Physically we're gonna face something this Friday night that's similar to ELCA, and they got us pretty good earlier in the season," said Lions head coach Kenny Dallas. "As young as we are, I don't know if we're ready for that physicality, but we'll find out Friday night."

Trinity was blown out by Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 56-10 earlier in the season, while Holy Innocents handed the Chargers their only loss, beating then number-one ELCA 42-41. That disparity doesn't concern Dallas.

Quarterback Matt Davis leads Holy Innocents offense during win over top-ranked ELCA

"I told my kids, which way does the pile fall? If the pile falls for them and he (Cox) picks up that extra yard or two, they're gonna put themselves in third and short yardage. If we can make the pile stop and put them in some third and fives and third and sixes- that's not where a triple option team wants to be."

There's a chance that Holy Innocents won't put the ball in the air at all Friday night, while the Lions typically throw it over 30 times a game behind the coach's son, David Dallas, who has thrown for over 1,500 yards this season. Dallas can run it too, gaining over 100 yards on the ground against Landmark Christian in his last start. Dallas likes to get the ball to his playmaker Sharmari Reed, who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball as a receiver or a return man. Tanner Diget and Jesse Cox offer senior leadership to a solid offensive line.

Trinity Christian passing attack

Winter's defensive strategy to contain the Trinity passing game comes down to numbers.

"You're always trying to find measurable things to give the kids. Knowing that when we get at least eight negative plays we win the football game, the kids understand that," Winter told FOX 5 Sports. "So we've schemed ourselves to make those things happen. We focus a lot more on trying to take the ball away in practice. Also, we're a man cover team. Nobody in our league is that way. Everybody's playing some type of zone. Trinity Christian is going to throw the ball 73 percent of the time...they know what we're going to do. I'm sure they're going to have man-beaters, they've had an extra week to prepare."

The Golden Bears feature the nation's second-ranked punter in Marshall Nichols. The junior averages over 50 yards per punt. One of the 'games within the game', will be Nichols' ability to keep the ball away from Reed, limiting his explosiveness on special teams.

The battle cry of the Trinity Lions is 'Bleed Together', symbolizing the team's willingness to play unselfishly. For Winters, he claims it's the 'Secret Sauce' of playing for each other that sets his Golden Bears apart.

"It's like a good pot of chili, you know, there are a lot of good recipes and we like ours," said Winter. "Play for your teammates---that's our secret sauce"

If Holy Innocents wins on Friday night, they'll be in the driver's seat to win their first Region 5-A private title since 2009.