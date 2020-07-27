Morgan County football suspends football practice after COVID-19 case

article

Morgan County High School football is putting their offseason work on hold because of at least one COVID-19 case. Morgan County football coach Bill Malone sent an email on Sunday saying the team has experienced a confirmed case, and practice will be suspended for the next five days.

The coach wrote in the email that every parent whose child had "been exposed" was notified. The email goes on to say that the team will not lift, condition or practice until the situation was under control.

Malone wrote in the email the hope is the team can "return to workouts [August 3rd]." He encouraged the emails recipients to continue to "monitor your child" for symptoms related to COVID-19.

FOX 5 has reached out to Morgan County High School athletics for more details. We will update this story as more information becomes available.