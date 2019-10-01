Husband and wife duo come on Good Day Atlanta to discuss new movie 'Along Came the Devil 2'

article

They say home is where the heart is, and Director-Producers, Heather and Jason DeVan have moved back to Atlanta after being in LA for nearly two years.

Heather is originally from Atlanta, she and her husband decided to move their family back so they could start their production company DeVan Clan Productions.

The couple has several decades in the Hollywood business, and now have their own children acting as well.

They visited Good Day Atlanta to promote their latest project "Along Came The Devil 2," where they both are write, produce, and Heather is one of the lead actors.

The horror film is about a demonic force terrorizing a small town. Heather and Jason say they wouldn't want to work with anyone else in the industry.

"Along Came the Devil 2" will be in theaters, on demand anddigital October 11. There's also a red carpet premiere here in Atlanta that will be open to the public.

Advertisement

For more information on the event click here. Watch the trailer for "Along Came the Devil 2" here.