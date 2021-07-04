Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 5, 2021

Paul chats with actress Vivica Foxx about her latest happenings: Vivica Foxx has been around for a decades now. She's been in blockbuster and cultural hits like "Independence Day," and "Set it Off."

She isn't showing any signs of slowing down either, as she's still acting but is also one of the hosts of Fox Soul's hit show "Cocktails with Queens."

Paul caught up with Vivica to find out what fuels her drive and her secret to longevity in the entertainment business. You can catch "Cocktails with Queens" on Tubi for free, or watch it weeknights at 10 p.m.

Brides Across America partnering with Bel Fiore Bridal to give away free wedding gowns: It's that time again! Brides Across America is giving away free wedding gowns to COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers, military, and first responders. The group says there are still many appointments available.

International Nova named Ambassador to Lifeline Animal Project: International Nova says it's the largest non-profit organization in the state of Georgia. He's partnering with local libraries to promote summer reading for the youth. He's a big youth advocate and humanitarian who gives back to the community. He also has a new single "Controla" feat. Petey Pablo.

Kierra M of Southside Dash Radio gives the scoop on the latest with Zendaya and Tom Holland: Fans are going crazy after a photo that seems to show Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing. Rumors have been swirling for quite some time now, about the pair being in a relationship. Zendaya came out and said that it wasn't true, but fans seem to think otherwise after the latest photo. Kierra M gives details on the viral photo. You can keep up with her on Southside Dash Radio, and follow her on Instagram @KierraM.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.