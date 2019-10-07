'Divorce Court' Judge Lynn Toler on Amber Guyger's sentencing

article

It's been all over the news, and gone viral on social media. The moment Judge Tammy Kemp hugged Amber Guyger after her sentencing has almost been more talked about that the actual case.

Judge Lynn Toler visited Good Day Atlanta and told us her thoughts about the situation.

"It isn't something that I would've done," Toler said. She also went on to say that it's unclear the angle in which Judge Kemp was going for when she decided to hug Guyger.

Toler also gives her take on the key witness to the case, Joshua Brown, being killed just days after the trial.

She mentions that there are many conspiracies theories but people shouldn't speculate since we don't know exactly what happened.

You can catch Judge Toler on "Divorce Court" on FOX 5 weekdays at 3 p.m.