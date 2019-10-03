Casting Call: October 2, 2019

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you.

The one thing I can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.

Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.

Just keep resubmitting yourself.If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Rose Locke Casting

“Violence Of Action” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Starring: CHRIS PINE -- SUBMIT ASAP!!!)

* Seeking: Real Veterans & Veteran Families of All Ethnicities Ages 60 – late 70’s

* Submit 3 pics (Head, Full Body & Recently Dated Selfie)

* Also Submit – Age, Height, Weight, Your Sizes & Contact Info.

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY October 4th – A Fitting for Veterans will be required

* Put “REAL VETERAN or FAMILY MEMBER” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“The Quest” (WT for) “ Coming 2 America ” Quest@centralcasting.com

(GOSPEL CHOIR)

* Seeking: A “Black Gospel Choir” – To portray an authentic African Choir

* Submit: 3 Current Photos of Choir, Video or links to a performance and All Contact Info.

* Shoots: Oct. 14th, 15th & 16th – MUST be available all 3 days

* Put “GOSPEL CHOIR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(OFFICE WORKERS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Office Workers” 30 – 50yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Business Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “OFFICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(SECURITY)

* Male w/a BIG, Tall (even Ex-Military) body type to portray “Security Guard” 35 – 45yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “SECURITY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(BABY)

* Black Female Baby” 1 to 2yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BABY” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Seeking: Real “Choir Singers” of All Ages & Ethnicities , who look like HS Students.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “CHOIR” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Central Casting Georgia

“Big Red” (TV) Red@centralcasting.com

(BABIES)

* Caucasian Baby Boys or Girls (Single, Twin, Triplets or Combos) 6 Months & Under

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Parents Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “BABY or BABIES” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Seeking: Vehicles (in good to great condition) 1980 – 1999

* SUBMIT: Name, Contact Info – 3 or 4 Current Vehicle Photos (Inside and Outside)

* Shoots: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “ Georgia Department of Labor ” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

Rose Locke Casting (Emmitt Till)

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

NOTE: Please use email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com for the following roles. Include 3 pics (head, body and recent dated selfie) age, height, weight, all sizes and contact info in your submission.

For all submissions, you must have natural hair (can have pressed hair), no artificial colors, no weaves, braids or twists. Men must be clean shaven or willing to shave and should be willing to let us trim your hair to make period correct. No visible tattoos / no fake nails.