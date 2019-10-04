Burgers with Buck: Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall

Have you ever taken a bite of a burger and it tasted so familiar that you could swear you have had it before?

That was the experience for #BurgersWithBuck, when we took a giant Buck Bite out of the Double Stack Cheeseburger at Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall along the Beltline in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward. It brought back memories of a simpler time and backyard style burgers of days gone by.

When the former Executive Chef at JCT Kitchen and King and Duke Chef, EJ Hodgkinson took over as Culinary Director at Electric Hospitality earlier this year, he wanted to make the signature burger at Ladybird, “comfortable and straightforward”. His less is more approach, at least when it comes to this burger, seems to be working well.

The Double Stack Cheeseburger starts with a 50/50 blend of chuck and brisket that is smashed with red onions. Both patties are topped American cheese, then all there is left to do is add pickles and RKO sauce (which is a mixture of Dijon and aioli). That’s it! And once you try it you’ll realize that’s all you need. Quality ingredients blended together to make a burger that is both simple and memorable at the same time.

Five years ago, Ladybird was the first restaurant to open on the Beltline, and on Saturday they will celebrate their five year anniversary with a family friendly block party including music, food, drinks, and guest chefs from around the city. The event runs from 2:00 – 11:00, and it is free to attend.

For more information about Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall including their menu, hours, and specials, go to their website, http://www.ladybirdatlanta.com/.

For more information on their 5th Anniversary Block Party at the Bird go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/block-party-at-the-bird-tickets-70337135265. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.