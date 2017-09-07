U-Haul offers free self-storage during Hurricane Irma

U-Haul is offering free self-storage for Florida residents who may be impacted by Hurricane Irma.



Stores across Florida will offer 30 days of free self-storage at 96 of its facilities.



“Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said in a press release. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches, and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”



Those seeking self-storage assistance should contact their nearest facility.

More than 30 facilities are in the Tampa Bay area. Below are those locations. For the full list click here.



U-Haul of Bradenton

3602 14th St. W.

Bradenton, FL 34205

(941) 747-3744



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Brooksville

15334 Cortez Blvd.

Brooksville, FL 34613

(352) 799-0591



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Hill

13416 Cortez Blvd.

Brooksville, FL 34613

(352) 596-6825



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19

23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Clearwater, FL 33765

(727) 796-2132



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haines City

3307 U.S. Hwy. 17-92 W.

Haines City, FL 33844

(863) 588-0707



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hudson

14906 U.S. 19

Hudson, FL 34667

(727) 862-2572



U-Haul Moving & Storage at Moon Lake

10601 State Road 52

Hudson, FL 34669

(727) 856-1633



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lakeland

1621 N. Florida Ave.

Lakeland, FL 33805

(863) 688--6725



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Wales

24789 U.S. Hwy. 27 N.

Lake Wales, FL 33859

(863) 439-4773



U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road

2180 Belcher Road S.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 531-1072



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo

13564 66th St. N.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 536-7849



U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road

12420 Starkey Road

Largo, FL 33773

(727) 584-1660



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park

13240 Walsingham Road

Largo, FL 33774

(727) 596-0765



U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey

5631 U.S. Hwy. 19

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 842-8415



U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey

6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 848-2598



U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Port

5055 Pan American Blvd.

North Port, FL 34287

(941) 426-6464



U-Haul Moving & Storage at Eastlake

3182 Curlew Road

Oldsmar, FL 34677

(813) 854-5002



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor

30750 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

(727) 771-8058



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park

4015 Park Blvd.

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 545-1723



U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Sarasota

7850 N. Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34243

(941) 355-8535



U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Sarasota

4861 S. Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34231

(941) 921-6605



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole

6249 Seminole Blvd.

Seminole, FL 33772

(727) 393-3569



U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St.

5200 Park St.

St. Petersburg, FL 33709

(727) 546-1572



U-Haul Moving & Storage at Citrus Park

6111 Gunn Hwy.

Tampa, FL 33625

(813) 962-7338



U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Tampa

5806 N. 56th St.

Tampa, FL 33610

(813) 621-9764



U-Haul Moving & Storage at Florida Ave.

9505 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33612

(813) 933-0499



U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd.

3939 W. Gandy Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33611

(813) 832-5682



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Historic Ybor City

2309 Angel Olivia Senior St.

Tampa, FL 33605

(813) 247-5936



U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Tampa

10415 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33612

(813) 933-2821



U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Tampa

3826 W. Marcum St.

Tampa, FL 33616

(813) 839-2376



U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Waters Ave.

5404 W. Waters Ave.

Tampa, FL 33634

(813) 249-9677



U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Tampa

4406 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL 33614

(813) 873-2333



U-Haul Moving & Storage at Westchase

11401 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL 33635

(813) 855-5976