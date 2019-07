The National Hurricane Center has increased the likelihood from 50% to 70% of a tropical storm developing over the next 48 hours, in the Gulf of Mexico.

Once the system develops, it is expected to move west across the northern Gulf of Mexico and turn into the Louisiana and Texas coastlines. A hurricane can not be ruled out of the picture before the storm moves inland.

The tropical system will spin up moisture to metro Atlanta, increasing afternoon humidity and thunderstorm activity through the end of the week.

Rainfall could amount to 1-2 inches in Georgia, but significantly higher to the southwest. Portions of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi could receive over 5-7 inches of rain.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will monitor the progress of this storm and update the forecast as necessary.

-----

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather