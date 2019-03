- A Tornado Watch was issued for Bartow, Carroll, Douglas, Floyd, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, and Polk counties until 1 a.m.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a Slight Risk for severe storms across northwest Georgia ahead of a front pushing into Georgia late Thursday evening.

The highest threat of severe weather is from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Storms could contain damaging wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes can`t be ruled out.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said strong storms could develop at any location across north and central Georgia this evening.

