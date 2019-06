After fierce, scattered weekend storms, Monday features a cold front moving through north Georgia that will bring another round of potential severe weather.

During the afternoon (and primarily during the hours of 1pm-7pm), a broken line of storms is likely to travel from northwest Georgia and through the metro area. Any storm can bring heavy rain and frequent lightning, but the severe storms can bring damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail up to one inch in diameter.

-----

