- A milestone of sorts Monday as we finally bring an end to the 10 straight days fo 95 degrees or higher.

This recent stretch is the longest since August 2007 when we had 12 straight days, but well shy of the longest streak of 17 days in 1995.

The rest of the week should see highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s with a good chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day.

-----

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather