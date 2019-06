- A line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Georgia overnight into mid-morning Saturday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has painted extreme north Georgia under a "Slight" or "Level 2" for the potential for severe weather through 8 a.m. That area includes Rome, Cartersville, Dawsonville, and all the way up to Blairsville and points north. Residents there can expect the potential for winds up to 60 mph, large hail, and frequent lightning.

The rest of Georgia is under a "Level 1" – so, the potential decreases as the storms move further into the state, but everyone should expect to see at least a trace of rain before the sun comes up.

After sunrise, most of the storms will die down but come afternoon, the daytime heating will fire up thunderstorms across north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center places all of Georgia under a "Slight" or "Level 2" beginning Saturday afternoon. Again, the potential for 60 mph, large hail, and frequent lightning will be increased. And while the tornado threat is in the extremely low range, can't rule out a brief spin-up.

