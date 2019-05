- Record high temperatures will continue through Tuesday after records fell this weekend. The reocrd high on Saturday was broken when the mercury hit 94 breaking the old mark of 93 set back in 1960. On Sunday the record high of 94 set back in 1936 was tied when the official temperature hit 94 at 2:59 pm. The record high of 95 on Monday, and 94 on Tuesday will likely be in jeopardy.

Temperatures will begin to moderate by the end the week, and with the chance of t-showers entering the forecast lookm for highs in the upper 80's by next weekend.

-----

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather