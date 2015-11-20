< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Temperatures will be soaring in the days ahead.

A huge area of high pressure at the surface and aloft will keep North Georgia hot and dry through the Memorial Day Weekend.

Record high temperatures will be threatened, in fact, the all-time record high temp for Atlanta in the month of May of 97 degrees is in jeopardy.

Those records were set back in 1914 and1941.

-----

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather

A huge area of high pressure at the surface and aloft will keep North Georgia hot and dry through the Memorial Day Weekend.

Record high temperatures will be threatened, in fact, the all-time record high temp for Atlanta in the month of May of 97 degrees is in jeopardy.

Those records were set back in 1914 and1941.

-----

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather

