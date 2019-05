- Atlanta has seen no rain since May 12, so it has gotten dry.

While the heat dome of 90-plus degree temperatures will come to an end this weekend, the lack of rainfall will become the story.

It will be a very nice weekend for outdoor plans with sunshine, low humidity, and warm temps.

There are signs that mid-June, the pattern will change and the rain chances will rise, until then, expect it to be warm and dry.

