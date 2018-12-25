Flash Flood Watch continues as waves of heavy rain move through Georgia

- The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a potent storm system that is bringing torrential rain through the area for the next few days.

Most areas across north Georgia will receive 1 to 3 inches, but localized downpours could produce 3 to 6 inches of total rain Thursday and Friday. In addition to the heavy rain, some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging winds.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of north Georgia including metro Atlanta through Saturday.

The chance for rain will continue this weekend through the New Year with an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain. If the higher rainfall totals verify, 2018 could become the wettest year on record. So far Atlanta has received 65.18 inches of rain and the record is 71.45 inches from 1948.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor the latest developments with the forecast as far as intensity and timing, but the confidence is very high that we are not worried about any winter weather during this forecast period.

